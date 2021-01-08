PM Modi to interact with CMs on Monday over Covid situation, vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to chair a meeting with chief ministers of all states on regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country and process of vaccination drive that is expected to start later this month.

The meeting will be held on 11 January at 4 pm via video conferencing.

The interaction comes as the country conducted the second drive of nationwide coronavirus vaccination dry run on Friday.

Through the drill, around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh team members have been trained for verification of beneficiaries, vaccination process, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, and adverse event following immunization (AEFI) management and for operating the Co-WIN software.

The aim of the dry run was to test the linkages between planning and implementation and identify the challenges.

The country's drug regulator had on 3 January approved restricted use of two Covid-19 vaccines — Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the vaccines could be made available as early as the "next few days".

"The government has ensured that every detail of the vaccination programme is conveyed to the people," he said.

India will commence the transportation process of the Covid-19 vaccine by Thursday or Friday.

The Central Government has allowed passenger aircraft to transport coronavirus vaccines.

