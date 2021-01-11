OPEN APP
PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out
PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:20 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'At 4 pm on11th January, PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing,' PMO had tweeted
  • The Prime Minister had earlier chaired several meetings with chief ministers to take stock of the coronavirus situation

PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing today. They will discuss the Covid-19 situation and vaccination rollout that will kickstart on 16 January. The meeting will be held at 4 pm.

"At 4 PM on Monday 11th January, PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination rollout," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had tweeted.

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

The Prime Minister had earlier chaired several meetings with chief ministers to take stock of the coronavirus situation in their respective states.

The country's drug regulator had on 3 January approved restricted use of two Covid-19 vaccines — Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crores, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores.

India's coronavirus tally on Sunday reached 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases while the death toll climbed to 1,50,999.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

