PM Modi to interact with CMs tomorrow to assess Covid situation

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PM Modi will interact with CMs of all states tomorrow at 4:30 pm via VC on Covid-19 situation, reports news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi will interact with CMs of all states tomorrow at 4:30 pm via VC on Covid-19 situation, reports news agency ANI.

More details are being added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}