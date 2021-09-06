Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh today at 11 am via video conferencing. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be present during the event.

"Himachal Pradesh has set a benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 by giving the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people. Will have the privilege of interacting with many such beneficiaries and health workers of the state through video conferencing tomorrow at 11 am," informed PM Modi in a tweet in Hindi.

कोविड के खिलाफ लड़ाई में सभी Eligible लोगों को वैक्सीन की पहली डोज देकर हिमाचल प्रदेश ने एक मानदंड स्थापित किया है। ऐसे ही कई लाभार्थियों और राज्य के स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के साथ कल सुबह 11 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए संवाद का सौभाग्य प्राप्त होगा। https://t.co/1bPEnGiOa2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccination. The efforts by the state included geographical prioritization to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others. The state gave special attention to women, the elderly, divyangjans, industrial workers, daily wagers etc. and undertook special campaigns like “Suraksha ki Yukti – Corona Se Mukti" to attain this milestone.

Meanwhile, India administered more Covid-19 vaccine doses than all of the G7 nations put together, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry informed that over 18 crores (180 million) vaccine doses were administered in the month of August.

“Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority. #LargestVaccineDrive," the government's social media handle MyGovIndia tweeted.

India's infection tally rose to 3,29,88,673, with 42,766 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 4,40,533, with 308 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday.

The active cases have increased to 4,10,048. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 68.46 crores, it said.

