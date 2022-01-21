PM Modi to interact with DMs on Saturday

PM Modi to interact with DMs on Saturday1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
- The aim is to achieve saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will interact with district magistrates (DMs) of various districts on Saturday, via video conferencing.
Prime Minister wants to initiate an interaction with the DMs where he will take direct feedback about the progress and the present status of multiple government schemes and programs in the districts. The idea behind this is to help him review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced.
The Prime Minister wants to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country, in line with his commitment of the government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.
