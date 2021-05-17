PM Modi to interact with field officials on COVID-19 management tomorrow

In the wake of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with field officials from different states at 11 am tomorrow, the prime minister's office informed. The PM will be discussing with them, their experiences in handling the pandemic.

The meeting will be attend by officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, MP, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. "Many of these districts have seen a huge surge in cases and widespread infection," Modi's office said.

The PMO said in a statement, the battle against COVID-19 across various States and Districts is being led at the cutting edge by field level officials. Many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions.

Many effective measures have been taken - from ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, to preparing the healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave, to ensuing availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country, the statement added.

While interacting with the prime minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against COVID-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

PM Modi speaks to doctors about their learnings

On Monday, Modi interacted with doctors from across the country about their learnings and suggestions on COVID-19, government sources said. They said Modi spoke to groups of doctors involved in COVID care through vide-conferencing.

The doctors were from various regions, including the northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir. They shared their experiences in dealing with the highly infectious disease and offered suggestions. Modi has often spoken to experts connected to the medical needs during the pandemic.

India on Monday reported 2.81 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.

(With inputs from agencies)





