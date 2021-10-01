Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with Gram Panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) on the topic of Jal Jeevan Mission tomorrow at 11am.

The PM's office said in a release, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis/ Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) on Jal Jeevan Mission on 2nd October 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing."

The Jal Jeevan Mission will be launched by Modi tomorrow in a bid to create awareness and for transparency of schemes under the mission. Apart from that, he will also launch Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, where any individual, institution, corporation, or philanthropist can contribute to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, Anganwadi center, ashram shala, and other public institutions.

Nation-wide Gram Sabhas on Jal Jeevan Mission will also take place during the day. The Gram Sabhas will discuss planning and management of village water supply systems and also work towards long-term water security.

"Pani Samitis play a key role in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of village water supply systems. Out of over 6 lakh villages, Pani Samitis/ VWSCs have been constituted in around 3.5 lakh villages. More than 7.1 lakh women have been trained to test the quality of water by using Field Test Kits," the release also said.

On August 15, 2019, Prime Minister had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean tap water to every household. At the time of the launch of the mission, only 3.23 Crore (17 per cent) rural households had a tap water supply.

Till now, tap water supply has been provided in 7.72 lakh (76 per cent) schools and 7.48 lakh (67.5 per cent) Anganwadi centres.

Jal Jeevan Mission is implemented in partnership with States with a budget of Rs. 3.60 lakh crores.

(With inputs from agencies)

