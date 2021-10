The Jal Jeevan Mission will be launched by Modi tomorrow in a bid to create awareness and for transparency of schemes under the mission. Apart from that, he will also launch Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, where any individual, institution, corporation, or philanthropist can contribute to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, Anganwadi center, ashram shala, and other public institutions.

