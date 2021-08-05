Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Heads of Indian Missions abroad along with stakeholders of the trade and commerce sector of the country on Friday, via video conferencing.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event will mark a clarion call by PM Modi for 'Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World'.

"Exports have a huge employment generation potential, especially for MSMEs and high labour-intensive sectors, with a cascading effect on the manufacturing sector and the overall economy. The purpose of the interaction is to provide a focussed thrust to leverage and expand India’s export and its share in global trade," the statement read.

Friday's interaction aims to energise all stakeholders towards expanding our export potential and utilizing the local capabilities to fulfil the global demand.

Union Commerce Minister and External Affairs Minister will also be present during the interaction. The interaction will also witness the participation of Secretaries of over 20 departments, state government officials, members of Export Promotion Councils and Chambers of Commerce.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.