Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of coronavirus vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh on Monday via video conferencing, an official statement said on Saturday.

Himachal has covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine. The efforts by the state included geographical prioritisation to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others, the statement added.

The state gave special attention to women, elderly, persons with disabilities, industrial workers and daily wagers among others and undertook special campaigns like "Suraksha ki Yukti - Corona se Mukti" to attain this milestone, it added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be present during the event.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.