PM Modi to interact with India's Tokyo Paralympics contingent tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he would be interacting with the India’s contingent at the Paralympics tomorrow and urged sport lovers to watch the programme.

The Paralympics open in Tokyo on 24 August with about 4,400 athletes, a far smaller event than the Olympics with 11,000 athletes. Before the event starts the PM will be interacting with the Indian contingent.

On Monday, Modi took to Twitter to announce, I look forward to interacting with India’s contingent at the Paralympics tomorrow, 17th August at 11 AM.

These are remarkable players who have shown outstanding skill and tenacity. I would urge sports lovers to watch the programme tomorrow, he added.

Earlier, in the day, the prime minister met with Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics whom he had invited at his residence for breakfast.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gifted his javelin to Modi, bronze medallist P V Sindhu her badminton racquet, men's and women's hockey team an autographed hockey stick each, C A Bhavani her sword while Lovlina Borgohain her boxing gloves, official sources said

All medal-winners also gifted autographed stoles to the prime minister.

Modi said that one of the positives of the Tokyo Olympics is that the attitude of parents towards sports is changing, and he envisions a lot more parents supporting their children to pursue sports.

PM also urged India's Olympians to visit 75 schools each by the 2023 Independence Day and spread awareness against malnutrition and also play a sport with schoolchildren.

(With inputs from agencies)

