Home >News >India >PM Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh today

PM Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh today

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:53 AM IST Livemint

Free ration will be given to the beneficiaries on August 7 at designated fair price shops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 via video conferencing, state Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Free ration will be given to the beneficiaries on August 7 at designated fair price shops and the beneficiaries will also be able to listen to the Prime Minister.

A campaign to create more awareness about the scheme has been held by the state government so that no eligible person is left out.

