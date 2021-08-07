PM Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh today

PM Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh today1 min read . 06:53 AM IST
Free ration will be given to the beneficiaries on August 7 at designated fair price shops
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 via video conferencing, state Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.
Free ration will be given to the beneficiaries on August 7 at designated fair price shops and the beneficiaries will also be able to listen to the Prime Minister.
A campaign to create more awareness about the scheme has been held by the state government so that no eligible person is left out.
