PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: Digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Monday at 12 noon via video conferencing. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Monday at 12 noon via video conferencing. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology.
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, between 5 and 18 years, with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, between 5 and 18 years, with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.
"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," PMO said in a statement.
"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," PMO said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district would join the event from their district Head Quarters.
These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district would join the event from their district Head Quarters.