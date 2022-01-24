PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," PMO said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}