PM Modi to interact with street vendors today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday through video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Will interact with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on roads. It will be an opportunity to know how Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana gave new strength to them."

कल सुबह 10.30 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए रेहड़ी-पटरी पर सामान बेचने वाले उत्तर प्रदेश के अपने भाइयों और बहनों के साथ संवाद करूंगा। प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना ने किस प्रकार हमारे इन साथियों को नई ताकत दी है, इसके बारे में जानने का मौका मिलेगा। https://t.co/FEg9MHvb9A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' Self-Reliance Fund (PM Swanidhi) scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 for poor people selling goods on roads and tracks, who were affected due to COVID-19.

These people have resumed their livelihood and till now more than 24 lakh applications have been received under this scheme.

