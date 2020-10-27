Home >News >India >PM Modi to interact with street vendors today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Modi to interact with street vendors today

1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2020, 06:50 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' today
  • Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, 'Will interact with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on roads'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday through video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Will interact with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on roads. It will be an opportunity to know how Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana gave new strength to them."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' Self-Reliance Fund (PM Swanidhi) scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 for poor people selling goods on roads and tracks, who were affected due to COVID-19.

These people have resumed their livelihood and till now more than 24 lakh applications have been received under this scheme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative coin of ₹75 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization. (ANI)

FAO's 75th anniversary: PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative coin

2 min read . 16 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout