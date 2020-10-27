PM Modi to interact with street vendors today

PM Modi to interact with street vendors today1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2020, 06:50 AM IST
- PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' today
- Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, 'Will interact with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on roads'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday through video conferencing.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Will interact with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on roads. It will be an opportunity to know how Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana gave new strength to them."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.
The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' Self-Reliance Fund (PM Swanidhi) scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 for poor people selling goods on roads and tracks, who were affected due to COVID-19.
These people have resumed their livelihood and till now more than 24 lakh applications have been received under this scheme.
