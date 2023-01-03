PM Modi to interact with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha event on 27 Jan1 min read . 04:40 PM IST
- During the Pariksha Par Charcha program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students and advises them on the ways to tackle exam stress
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan informed on Tuesday that on 27 January, PM Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the upcoming edition of Pariksha Par Charcha. The program is part of a larger movement by the Union Government which aims to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.
During the Pariksha Par Charcha program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students and advises them on the ways to tackle exam stress. PM Modi also takes questions related to the education and career goals of the students.
In order to assist and empower parents and teachers to encourage children in realising all of their aspirations and objectives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacts with them.
The registrations to participate in this year's Parisha Pe Charcha program were closed on 30 December.
"I call upon all Exam Warriors, their parents, and teachers to take part in these interesting activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Let us collectively work towards creating a stress-free environment for our students. #PPC2023," PM Modi tweeted while inviting applications for the event.
In 2023, PM Modi will address the sixth edition of the event and last year, during the fifth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha program, the Prime Minister interacted with the specially-abled children at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.
"Students should not be pressurized by teachers and parents to score good marks. The unfulfilled dreams of parents and teachers should not be forced upon children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely and follow their dreams," said PM Modi while interacting with students last year.
Prime Minister further added that online education is about gaining more and more knowledge while offline education helps us to sustain and practically use that knowledge.
(With inputs from ANI)
