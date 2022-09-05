PM Modi to interact with winners of 'National Awards to Teachers' today

PM Modi to interact with winners of 'National Awards to Teachers' today2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process
On the occasion of Teacher’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on 5th September 2022 at 4:30 PM.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honor the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.
For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process.
President of India Droupadi Murmu greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day.
In a message, the President said, “On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country."
"Our teachers are continuously trying to improve their capabilities and proficiency through new research, experiments, and innovations. Through the National Education Policy-2020, changes are being brought to our education system. It is also providing opportunities for the inclusion of Indian cultural values and languages in our education system." she said.
President will also confer "National Awards to Teachers 2022" to selected awardees on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5.
The selected teachers are from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana among other regions.
The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and will be telecasted live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education.
The Ministry of Education has been organizing a function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent, and online three-stage selection process.
The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888.
The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honor the former president and all the teachers across the country.
