OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite all Indian athletes representing the nation at Tokyo Olympics to attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

The Prime Minister will also meet and interact with the athletes during this time. He will meet the athletes at his residence in addition to the Independence Day event at the Red Fort.

India has sent its largest contingent yet to the Olympics this year with 228 members participating in 18 sports.

So far India has won two medals this year at Olympics. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu claimed the first medal for India by winning silver in women's 49 kg weightlifting.

The second medal was won by badminton player PV Sindhu who clinched the bronze medal by beating China's He Bing Jiao last Sunday. This is the second consecutive medal for Sindhu, making her the first woman athlete from India and the second in the nation to achieve this feat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Indian athletes will attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

PM to invite Indian Olympics contingent to attend I-Day celebrations at Red Fort

1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
Indian Badminton player P.V Sindhu wins the bronze medal in the women's singles at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in Tokyo on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Andhra CM orders cash reward of 30 lakh for PV Sindhu

1 min read . 06:12 AM IST
Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics (PTI)

Biopic to be made on Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu's life

1 min read . 01 Aug 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout