PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Indian athletes will attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.
1 min read . 03:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet and interact with all the athletes during the Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite all Indian athletes representing the nation at Tokyo Olympics to attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

The Prime Minister will also meet and interact with the athletes during this time. He will meet the athletes at his residence in addition to the Independence Day event at the Red Fort.

India has sent its largest contingent yet to the Olympics this year with 228 members participating in 18 sports.

So far India has won two medals this year at Olympics. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu claimed the first medal for India by winning silver in women's 49 kg weightlifting.

The second medal was won by badminton player PV Sindhu who clinched the bronze medal by beating China's He Bing Jiao last Sunday. This is the second consecutive medal for Sindhu, making her the first woman athlete from India and the second in the nation to achieve this feat.

