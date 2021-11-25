Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start campaigning for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly election in the first week of December, said Union minister and state BJP in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi may start the election campaigning in the first week of December. We are fully prepared for the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. We all are working on the grassroots level in the State. People will extend their support to BJP in the state," Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The date and venue of the prime minister's public meeting, however, is yet to be finalised, said Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik.

The possible dates are 3 or 4 December, Kaushik said.

It will be Modi's third visit to the state in three months.

The PM had on 5 November unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's rebuilt samadhi in Kedarnath on 5 November.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a slew of reconstruction projects worth over ₹400 crore at Kedarpuri.

He said the rebuilding work after the 2013 deluge seemed impossible in the beginning but his faith in Baba Kedar and experience of rebuilding earthquake-hit Kutch as the Gujarat chief minister made him believe it was possible.

The work done in Kedarpuri will make pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple smoother, besides making the lives of teerth-purohits living there easier, said Modi.

Prior to this, he came to Rishikesh on 7 October to inaugurate an oxygen plant at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

