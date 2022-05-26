The redevelopment of the railway stations project is expected to be completed at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore. Additionally, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the 'Light House Project Chennai' and built at a cost of ₹116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. Overall, Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for 11 projects worth over ₹31,500 crore in Chennai.