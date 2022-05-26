This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is all set to launch 11 projects worth over ₹31,500 crore in Chennai, including laying the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.
The redevelopment of the railway stations project is expected to be completed at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore. Additionally, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the 'Light House Project Chennai' and built at a cost of ₹116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. Overall, Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for 11 projects worth over ₹31,500 crore in Chennai.
Here are the top updates:
The 75 km long Madurai-Teni, the railway gauge conversion project, built at a cost of over ₹500 crore, will boost tourism in the region while the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu, built at a cost of over ₹590 crore, which is likely to boost suburban connection.
It is important to note that the Prime Minister had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021 to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring.
The project has been completed in quick time and will prove to be a boon to the poor. This will be his first visit to Chennai after the DMK government came to power in the state last year.
The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over ₹31,400 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
As per the PMO press release, in Chennai, "PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over ₹31,400 crore here." These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities," the release stated.
