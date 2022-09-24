PM Modi to launch 5G services on Oct 1 at India Mobile Congress

"We plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country," Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said while announcing the commitment to infuse a whopping ₹2 lakh crore to build its pan-India 5G network.