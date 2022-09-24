PM Modi to launch 5G services on Oct 1 at India Mobile Congress

PM Modi to launch 5G services on Oct 1 at India Mobile Congress1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
The National Broadband Mission informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at the India Mobile Congress on 1 October
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at the India Mobile Congress on October 1, the National Broadband Mission said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
The prime minister will open the marquee four-day event next month where leading telecom companies such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will talk about their 5G plans for the country while a plethora of participants including gear makers, tower providers and ecosystem players will showcase their technologies and use cases on 5G.
India's largest carrier Reliance Jio plans to roll out Jio 5G by this Diwali 2022 across multiple key cities including metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
"We plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country," Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said while announcing the commitment to infuse a whopping ₹2 lakh crore to build its pan-India 5G network.
Bharti Airtel Ltd is all set to launch its 5G services and will cover urban India by 2023-end, Gopal Vittal, the chief executive of the second largest telecom operator, had said earlier this month.
"By December, we should have coverage in key metros. After that, we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country," Vittal had said.
Last month, Vittal had told analysts that Airtel will roll out 5G services in 5000 towns and cities by March 2024.
No 3 carrier Vodafone Idea has not announced plans for 5G launch even though it had bought spectrum in 17 circles across the country in the auctions last month.
