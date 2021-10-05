New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo today in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the conference-cum-expo at 10.30 am and unveil 75 urban development projects in Uttar Pradesh. "The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT," an official release said.

He will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

He will flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad.

Union Defence Minister, Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister, along with Governor and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be present on the occasion.

The release said that the conference-cum-expo is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from October 5 to 7 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

It is themed on transforming the urban landscape with a specific focus on the transformative changes brought about in Uttar Pradesh. All states/UTs will participate in the conference-cum-expo, which will help in experience sharing, commitment and direction for further action.

The Conference-cum-Expo will be open for the public for two days - on October 6 and 7.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.