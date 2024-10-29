PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Health scheme for senior citizens above 70 today: Here’s everything you need to know

Prime Minister Modi will launch expanded health coverage under the AB PM-JAY for seniors aged 70+, providing up to 5 lakh in additional treatment.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Oct 2024, 02:05 PM IST
PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Health scheme today: e-KYC, Aadhar card required | Everything you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health coverage for all citizens aged 70 and older on Tuesday, October 29, observed as Ayurveda Day.

Once they get a new e-KYC card, individuals who are already enlisted under the Yojana will get additional free treatment of up to 5 lakh at any hospital registered under the AB-PMJAY scheme. Senior citizens do not need to share this top-up with the other family members.

All citizens aged 70 and above, as identified by their Aadhaar card, will be eligible for health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), regardless of their income status.

What you need to know about the AB-PMJAY plan

  1. According to news agency PTI, the scheme is projected to benefit approximately six crore individuals and about 4.5 crore households.

2. To access health coverage, individuals must register on the PMJAY portal or the Ayushman app. Those with an Ayushman card must reapply on the portal or app and complete their eKYC for a new card.

3. The scheme is currently implemented in 33 States and Union Territories, except Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.

4. The PMJAY scheme has facilitated 7.37 crore hospital admissions, with 49 per cent of beneficiaries being women. The public has received over Rs1 lakh crore in benefits under the scheme, ANI reported, quoting the health ministry.

5. Senior citizens with private health insurance or enrolled in the Employees' State Insurance scheme will also qualify for benefits under this scheme.

6. Seniors aged 70 and above who use other public health insurance schemes, such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), cannot use both schemes. They must choose between their current scheme and the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

7. According to the health ministry, the AB PM-JAY scheme covers 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, representing the bottom 40 per cent of India's population.

8. As of September 1, 2024, 29,648 hospitals, including 12,696 private facilities, have been empanelled to provide treatment under the PMJAY scheme.

In addition, PM Modi will unveil several other health initiatives on Tuesday, including the U-WIN portal, which is similar to India's COVID-19 vaccine management system, and also inaugurate critical care facilities in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, Kalyani, and super speciality in states of Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, ANI reported.

PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Health scheme for senior citizens above 70 today: Here's everything you need to know

