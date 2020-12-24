OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme for residents of J-K on Saturday

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 07:20 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Union Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor of J&K will also be present on the occasion
  • The scheme will provide free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat scheme via video conferencing to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"The scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

Union Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor of J-K will also be present on the occasion.

The scheme will provide free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of J-K. It will give financial cover up to 5 lakh per family on a floater basis. It will also provide for the operational extension of PM-JAY to 15 lakh (approx) additional families.

The scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY. The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country. The hospitals empanelled under PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well.

The Department of Information and Public Relations had announced the move on Wednesday. "Historic moment for J&K. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is going to launch #SEHAT - "Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine " Health Insurance scheme for the entire J&K on December 26, 2020," the department wrote on Twitter.

