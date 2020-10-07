PM Modi to launch campaign on covid-19 appropriate behaviour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a campaign on covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour on Thursday via a Tweet.

The campaign will be launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy, the prime minister office said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will be launched with the aim to encourage people’s participation (Jan Andolan) and endeavours to be a low cost high intensity campaign with the key messages of 'Wear Mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene'

A covid-19 pledge will be taken by all. A concerted action plan will be implemented by Central Government Ministries, Departments and State Governments and Union Territories.

The campaign will focus on region- specific targeted communication in high case-load districts, simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen.

Under the campaign, there will be dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms.

There will be banners and posters at public places; involving frontline workers and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes, the PMO said.

Hoardings, wall paintings and electronic display boards in government premises will be placed. The government said that there will be involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message.

Running mobile vans for regular awareness generation, audio messages; pamphlets, brochures on awareness will be used.

The government will seek support of Local Cable Operators for running covid-19 messages. Coordinated media campaign across platforms will be done for effective outreach and impact, the PMO said.

