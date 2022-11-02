PM Modi to launch complaint management system portal of CVC on Thursday

PM Modi to launch complaint management system portal of CVC on Thursday1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
The portal is envisioned to provide end to end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the new complaint management system portal of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Thursday.
“The portal is envisioned to provide end to end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints. PM Modi will also release a series of pictorial booklets on “Ethics and Good Practices"; Compilation of best practices on “Preventive Vigilance" and Special issue “VIGEYE-VANI" on public procurement," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.
CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year to bring together all stakeholders in spreading the message of integrity in all spheres of life. This year, it is being observed from 31 October to 6 November with the theme “Corruption free India for a developed nation".
“Prime Minister will also award prizes to five students who wrote best essays during a nationwide essay competition conducted by CVC on the above theme of Vigilance Awareness Week," PMO added.
In course of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, public meetings will be held at district and block levels involving the students, youth, academics, serving and retired government officials, self help groups, NGOs and members of civil society in order to raise public awareness against perils of corruption and enlist the support of all the stakeholders in the anti-corruption campaign.
