PM Modi to launch Covid-19 testing facilities in 3 cities today: Key things

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch coronavirus testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus assisting in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

At 4:30 PM on Monday, 27th July, high-throughput COVID-19 testing facilities will be launched.



These high-throughput testing facilities being set up in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata will help in further ramping up our testing capacity. https://t.co/nvxM0MToua — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

Here is all you need to know about the high-throughput Covid-19 testing facilities:

1) These three high-throughput testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida.

2) ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai.

3)ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata.

4) The Covid-19 testing facilities in these 3 cities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.

5) Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are expected to participate in the event.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

In his address to the nation through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the importance of wearing masks and social distancing in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi said people have to continue wearing masks, keep a distance of two yards, wash hands continuously, not spit anywhere and take full care of cleanliness and hygiene as these are the weapons that can protect us against the coronavirus disease.

He also urged those who feel discomfort in wearing a face mask to remember corona warriors.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated