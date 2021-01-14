PM Modi to launch Covid vaccination drive, shots for 3 lakh on day 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide rollout of India's Covid-19 vaccination programme on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

PM Modi is likely to virtually interact with some healthcare workers from across the nation who will be receiving the shots on day one, as per reports.

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

The Prime Minister is also likely to launch the Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) App, a digital platform created for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery and distribution.

Around three lakh healthcare workers will receive shots on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive at 2,934 sites across the country.

Each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries.

A limited number of sites out of the 2,934 inoculation sites have been shortlisted from where the beneficiaries can interact with PM Modi and the authorities in those locations have been asked to make provisions for IT infrastructure for providing a two-way interactive communication facility to enable it to link and interact with the national launch site through a video link, the report added.

Members at Delhi's AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals, which are among the shortlisted facilities, have said that they are "ready for a two-way communication".

The Central Government aims to vaccinate 300 million high-risk people over the next few months.

The first to get the Covid-19 shots will be 30 million health and other frontline workers, followed by about 270 million 50-plus people.

Guidelines issued to shortlisted vaccination sites

As per the guidelines issued to the shortlisted vaccination locations, healthcare workers (those registered in Co-WIN to be vaccinated) on the launch shall include not only doctors, nurses but also nursing orderlies, safai karamcharis, ambulance drivers, and would be from a mixed age group, including above 50 years.

The full initial procurement of 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines --Covishield and Covaxin -- has been allocated to all states and UTs in proportion to their healthcare workers database.

Batches of Covishield, the Oxford vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, have been flown to 12 cities for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination.

The Centre has bought 110 lakh doses of Covishield at ₹200 per dose (excluding taxes) to start with and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin have also been procured.

"Therefore, there is no question of discrimination against any State in allocation of vaccination doses. This is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded," the ministry said on Thursday.

States have been advised to organize vaccination sessions taking into account 10% reserve/wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations per session per day.

Therefore, any undue haste on the parts of the states to organize unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised, the ministry had said on Wednesday.

The states and UTs have also been advised to increase the number of vaccination session sites that would be operational every day in a progressive manner as the vaccination process stabilizes and moves forward.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,05,12,093 Covid-19 cases and has recorded 1,51,727 deaths since the pandemic broke out a year ago.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via