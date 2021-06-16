Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to launch ‘Customized Crash Course' programme for Covid Frontline workers’ on June 18

PM Modi to launch ‘Customized Crash Course' programme for Covid Frontline workers’ on June 18

Premium
A man wearing a protective mask wheels a bicycle past a mural of Covid-19 frontline workers in New Delhi
1 min read . 03:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister’s address. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’ on 18th June 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing, the PMO said on Wednesday. The launch will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’ on 18th June 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing, the PMO said on Wednesday. The launch will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister’s address. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be present on the occasion.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister’s address. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be present on the occasion.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!