Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to launch e-RUPI today: 10 benefits of the new digital payment platform

PM Modi to launch e-RUPI today: 10 benefits of the new digital payment platform

Premium
Digital technology is transforming lives in a major way, said PM Modi.
2 min read . 07:57 AM IST Livemint

The PMO said that the new digital payment platform e-RUPI is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a digital payment platform called e-RUPI via video conferencing at 4 pm today. The platform, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority, claims to be a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a digital payment platform called e-RUPI via video conferencing at 4 pm today. The platform, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority, claims to be a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution.

The PMO said it is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.

The PMO said it is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.

"Digital technology is transforming lives in a major way and is furthering ‘Ease of Living.’ At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 2nd August, will launch e-RUPI, a futuristic digital payment solution that offers several benefits for its users," PM Modi had tweeted on Sunday.

"Digital technology is transforming lives in a major way and is furthering ‘Ease of Living.’ At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 2nd August, will launch e-RUPI, a futuristic digital payment solution that offers several benefits for its users," PM Modi had tweeted on Sunday.

Some of the benefits of e-RUPI are:

Some of the benefits of e-RUPI are:

1) e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless digital payment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

1) e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless digital payment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

2) Connects service sponsors and beneficiaries digitally.

2) Connects service sponsors and beneficiaries digitally.

3) Ensures leak-proof delivery of various welfare services.

3) Ensures leak-proof delivery of various welfare services.

4) It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

4) It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

5) The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider

5) The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider

6) e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

6) e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

7) It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

7) It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

8) Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary.

8) Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary.

9) Apart from regular payments, it can also be used for services under schemes like providing medicines and nutritional assistance under maternal and child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, medicines and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidy, etc.

9) Apart from regular payments, it can also be used for services under schemes like providing medicines and nutritional assistance under maternal and child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, medicines and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidy, etc.

10) These digital vouchers can also be used by the private sector for its employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes,

10) These digital vouchers can also be used by the private sector for its employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes,

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!