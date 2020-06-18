PM Modi to launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on 20 June

The relief package --Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana -- had aimed to alleviate the financial pain faced by migrant workers, farmers, urban and rural poor and women. Announcing the scheme, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said about 2.2 million health professionals at the frontlines of fighting the Covid-19 outbreak, including doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedics, sanitation workers will be provided medical insurance cover of ₹50 lakh per person. About 800 million people will get 5 kg of wheat or rice each month for the next three months for free over and above the 5kg they already get. Besides, 1kg of pulses for each household will also be given for three months.