In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, several thousand people have lost their jobs. Most affected of them are the migrant workers . In a bid to provide relief to daily wage labourers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20. This public work scheme will help the migrant labourers to find livelihood opportunities amid this crisis.

“PM @narendramodi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20th June to boost livelihood opportunities in Rural India," a tweet from the prime minister’s office said.

Designed to help those who have returned home amid pandemic, this scheme will be launched Telihar village, Khagaria district, Bihar. The state chief minister Nitish Kumar will be present in the virtual launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.' The chief minister of five other states will also participate in the launch.

Spread over 125 days, this mission will implement various kinds of jobs to help migrant workers. The Centre has selected over 25,000 returned migrant labourers from 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha for the campaign. These districts are estimated to cover about two third of such migrant workers.

This scheme will help to create infrastructure in the rural regions with a resource envelope of ₹50,000 crore, the central government said in a statement.

The scheme will be a coordinated effort by 12 different ministries, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport and Highways, Mines, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, New and Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via