Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on his visit to the poll-bound state of Gujarat will launch various healthcare projects in Ahmedabad and address a rally in Rajkot on Tuesday, the third day of his visit. The Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state are due this year-end.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a ₹1,275 crore medical facility at Civil Hospital (Asarwa) here in Ahmedabad.

New and improved cardiology facilities and a new hostel building at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research, a new hospital building for the Kidney Research and Disease Center, and a new building for the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute is part of the launched to be project.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a shelter for families of poor patients. He will also be addressing a gathering at Jamkandurna in Rajkot district.

After these events, the Prime Minister will travel to Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate the first phase of the Sri Mahakal Lok corridor in the country to provide an enriching experience for pilgrims visiting the world-class Mahakaleshwar Temple with world-class modern facilities.

He informed about his Ujjain visit through his Twitter account.

“Ujjain, the holy city of faith and spirituality, is going to witness a historic moment. Will have the privilege of dedicating the grand and divine #ShriMahakalLok to the nation this evening", his tweet read.

As per a government release on the occasion, “The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. The Mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as Act of creation, Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others."

Hindus consider the Mahakaleshwar temple to be one of the holiest places on earth, and thousands of people from all over the country come to visit it during Mahashivratri, which falls in the Sharvan month of the Hindu calendar.

With inputs from PTI