PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:43 AM IST
PM Modi will inaugurate healthcare facilities worth ₹1,275 crore at the Civil Hospital (Asarwa) in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on his visit to the poll-bound state of Gujarat will launch various healthcare projects in Ahmedabad and address a rally in Rajkot on Tuesday, the third day of his visit. The Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state are due this year-end.