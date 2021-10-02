Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application and would be interacting with Gram panchayats and Pani Samitis on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

PM Modi will also launch the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, which will facilitate contributions for providing tap water connection in every rural household, school, Anganwadi centre, etc.

Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. With the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission mobile app, the government will try to raise awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the initiative.

“At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd October, I will be taking part in an interesting programme relating to Jal Shakti and rural empowerment. I would interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis. Jal Jeevan Mission App and Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh would be launched," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019. At the time of its launch, only 17% (32.3 million) of the country’s rural households had a tap water supply.

However, as per the statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in the last two years, over five crore households have received tap water connections. "As of date, about 8.26 Crore (43%) rural households have tap water supply in their homes. Every rural household in 78 districts, 58 thousand Gram Panchayats, and 1.16 lakh villages are getting tap water supply," PMO said on Friday.

The PMO added that a total of 772,00 schools and 748,000 Anganwadi centres have been provided tap water supply to date.

Jal Jeevan Mission is implemented in partnership with States with a budget of Rs. 3.60 lakh crores.

Further, Rs. 1.42 lakh crore has been allocated to PRIs as a tied grant under the 15th Finance Commission for water and sanitation in villages for the period 2021-2022 to 2025-2026.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.