However, as per the statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in the last two years, over five crore households have received tap water connections. "As of date, about 8.26 Crore (43%) rural households have tap water supply in their homes. Every rural household in 78 districts, 58 thousand Gram Panchayats, and 1.16 lakh villages are getting tap water supply," PMO said on Friday.

