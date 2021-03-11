Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's 'Bhagavad Gita' today via video conferencing.

"At around 10:15 am tomorrow, 11th March will launch the e-Book version of Swami Chidbhavananda Ji’s Bhagavad Gita. Swami Chidbhavananda Ji has made long-lasting contributions towards popularising Indian culture and spirituality, PM Modi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The event has been organised to commemorate the sale of over 5 lakh copies of the Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita.

Swami Chidbhavanandaji is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. Swamiji has authored 186 books and all genres of literary composition. His scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject. Tamil version of the Gita with his commentaries was published in 1951, followed by the English in 1965. Its translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese were undertaken by devotees.

