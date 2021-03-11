Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita today

PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Staff Writer

The event has been organised to commemorate the sale of over 5 lakh copies of the Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's 'Bhagavad Gita' today via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's 'Bhagavad Gita' today via video conferencing.

"At around 10:15 am tomorrow, 11th March will launch the e-Book version of Swami Chidbhavananda Ji’s Bhagavad Gita. Swami Chidbhavananda Ji has made long-lasting contributions towards popularising Indian culture and spirituality, PM Modi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kerala HC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging new IT Rules

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

Japan marks decade since 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster

3 min read . 08:03 AM IST

Saudi Arabia vows to protect oil facilities after drone attack

3 min read . 07:59 AM IST

US selects compensation Feinberg firm to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

2 min read . 07:51 AM IST

"At around 10:15 am tomorrow, 11th March will launch the e-Book version of Swami Chidbhavananda Ji’s Bhagavad Gita. Swami Chidbhavananda Ji has made long-lasting contributions towards popularising Indian culture and spirituality, PM Modi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kerala HC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging new IT Rules

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

Japan marks decade since 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster

3 min read . 08:03 AM IST

Saudi Arabia vows to protect oil facilities after drone attack

3 min read . 07:59 AM IST

US selects compensation Feinberg firm to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

2 min read . 07:51 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The event has been organised to commemorate the sale of over 5 lakh copies of the Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Swami Chidbhavanandaji is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. Swamiji has authored 186 books and all genres of literary composition. His scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject. Tamil version of the Gita with his commentaries was published in 1951, followed by the English in 1965. Its translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese were undertaken by devotees.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.