Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the districts of Uttar Pradesh and launch multiple development projects worth over ₹6250 crore on November 19.

Modi will inaugurate multiple projects in Mahoba in a significant initiative to alleviate water distress in the region and bring relief to the farmers of the state.

Jhansi has been facing acute water shortage where most wells and hand-pumps have dried up due to decreasing groundwater level. The drought prone state's Jhansi residents are now forced to buy basic necessities such as drinking water

These projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.

"The cumulative cost of these projects is more than ₹3250 Crore and their operationalisation will help in the irrigation of around 65000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region," the PMO said in a statement.

The Prime Minister will participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi.

It is being constructed at a cost of over ₹3000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over ₹11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres.

It will also house a library, as well as a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Shri Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.

