PM Modi to launch National Logistics policy at Vigyan Bhawan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Logistics policy at the Vigyan Bhawan today
The policy aims to bring down high logistics cost as well as reduce agricultural waste during transportation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Logistics Policy(NLP) at 5:30 pm at the Vigyan Bhawan today. The policy aims at bringing down logistics costs and addressing challenges affecting the importers and exporters.
India's logistics costs are pretty high as compared to other developed countries such as Singapore or the US, the policy aims to cut down on these costs aiming to bring down the logistics cost,which is as high as 14-15 percent, to around 8 percent in the next five years.
The policy also seeks to limit the losses incurred while transporting perishable commodities by improving warehousing and cold chain efficiency. Currently, around 16 percent of India's agricultural production is wasted at various stages of production.
NLP will also aim at harnessing the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to create a data analytics centre that could bring about greater transparency and continuous monitoring of key logistical metrics.
The new policy could also help enhance integration at the central level between various ministries and agencies involved. The logistics sector is managed my various ministries such as road transport and highways, shipping, railways, and civil aviation ministries as well as various agencies that provide clearances such as Central Drug Standard Control Organization and the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India.
A Reduced logistics cost helps in improving efficiency and cutting across various sectors of the economy as well as encouraging value addition and enterprise. Reducing logistics costs also helps improve the competitiveness of Indian goods in the domestic as well as global market.
A release by the government said, “ National Logistics Policy, a comprehensive effort to address issues of high cost and inefficiency by laying down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral and multi-jurisdictional framework for the development of the entire logistics ecosystem, is yet another step in this direction. The policy is an endeavour to improve competitiveness of Indian goods, enhancing economic growth and increasing employment opportunities"
