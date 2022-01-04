PM Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at around 2 pm in Agartala, the state capital of Tripura today. The airport terminal, according to an official release, has been built at a cost of about ₹450 crore.

"New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about ₹450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the Prime Minister's endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country," the PMO stated.

Through the local architecture of building and various installations passengers will experience local art forms, stone sculptures of Unnakoti hills, Chabimura replica. Also, local bamboo art has been presented in multiple forms at the airport. #architecture #agartalaairport (2/2) pic.twitter.com/2VtPsqkyon — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) January 2, 2022

1) The new Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport is spread over 30,000 square meters and is equipped with modern facilities and supported by the latest information technology (IT) network-integrated system.

2) The new Tripura airport terminal includes as many as 20 check-in counters, 10 immigration counters, aprons for six aircraft parking bays, five custom counters, four-passenger boarding bridges, and even one hangar.

3) In line with the Cochin International Airport, the airport terminal building in Tripura shall also include a solar power unit capable of handling most of its power requirements.

4) The architecture of the airport terminal building has also been designed keeping in mind the unique history of the state and its distinctive cultural landscape.

5) It will sport local art forms and stone sculptures of the Unakoti hills and Chabimura replica, among others. Local bamboo art has also been presented in multiple forms at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate multiple developmental projects during his visit to the states of Manipur and Tripura today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.