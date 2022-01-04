1 min read.Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 08:35 AM ISTLivemint
The new Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport terminal has been built at a cost of about ₹450 crore
Spread over 30,000 sq metres, the new building is equipped with modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be inaugurating a New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, Tripura. The inauguration ceremony will start at 2 PM. The Airport Authority of India, North-East Region has shared some images of the new passenger terminal building. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the new Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport terminal has been built at a cost of about ₹450 crore. Spread over 30,000 sq metres, the new building is equipped with modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system.
In line with the Cochin International Airport, the airport terminal building in Tripura will include a solar power unit.
Apart from the airport, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple developmental projects during his visit to the states of Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over ₹4,800 crore in Imphal, Manipur. And, in Tripura, he will launch initiatives such as Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.
