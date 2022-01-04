PM Modi to launch new airport terminal in Tripura today. See photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be inaugurating a New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, Tripura. The inauguration ceremony will start at 2 PM. The Airport Authority of India, North-East Region has shared some images of the new passenger terminal building. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the new Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport terminal has been built at a cost of about ₹450 crore. Spread over 30,000 sq metres, the new building is equipped with modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system.

