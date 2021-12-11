PM Modi to launch over 9,800 crore Saryu canal project today. 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to woo farmers of the eastern part of the poll-bound state. According to the Prime Minister's office, the Saryu Nahar project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of the region. The irrigation project will be inaugurated at around 1 pm in the Balrampur district.

Here's all you need to know about Saryu Nahar NationalProject:

1. The work on the Saryu Nahar National project had begun in 1978 but always faced delays. Taking a swipe at earlier dispensation, PM Modi said his government completed the project in just 4 years after coming to power in the UP.

2. In a tweet PM Modi wrote, "You would be shocked to know that work on the Saryu Nahar National Project began in 1978 but for decades, the project was never completed. Costs increased and so did people's woes. A project that was incomplete for four decades has been finished in four years".

3. The work on the Saryu irrigation project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination, and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades.

4. In 2016, the project was brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner.

5. The project involves interlinking of five rivers -- Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini

6. The Saryu canal project has been built at a total cost of over ₹9,800 crore, out of which more than ₹4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

7. The state government started this project on a small scale in 1978 for irrigation in two districts for ₹78.68 crore. Four years later in 1982, it was expanded to nine districts. Its name was changed to Saryu Canal National Project and the cost was increased to a whopping ₹9,802 crore by 2021.

8. According got the Prime Minister's office, the project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of more than 6,200 villages.

9. The Saryu Nahar National project will benefit nine districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, namely Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Maharajganj, the statement said.

10. The irrigated area in this project will be 4.04 lakh hectares.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.