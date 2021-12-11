PM Modi to launch over 9,800 crore Saryu canal project today. 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to woo farmers of the eastern part of the poll-bound state. According to the Prime Minister's office, the Saryu Nahar project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of the region. The irrigation project will be inaugurated at around 1 pm in the Balrampur district.

