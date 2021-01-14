PM Modi to launch pan-India rollout of Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 Jan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the massive countrywide covid-19 vaccination drive on 16th January, union health ministry said on Thursday. Calling it the “world’s largest immunisation exercise", India is gearing up for the program as almost all its states are grappling with the covid-19 cases and casualties with Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka facing the highest number of fresh covid-19 cases.

“The prime minister will launch the program for which the details are being worked out. Around 3 lakh persons will receive the vaccine on the first day of the immunisation drive," said Dr V K Paul, Member (health) NITI Aayog, government’s policy think tank. He said that the inoculation drive will start with 3,000 vaccination sites and as the program progresses the vaccination sites will be scaled up to 5000. At the start, each centre will inoculate 100 persons each day, Paul added.

The vaccination drive will hold special significance for states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi grappling with the pandemic since the inception of the global public health crisis. In the last 24 hours, 16,946 persons were found to be infected with covid-19 in India and at least 76.45% of the new cases are from Seven States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,004. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,556 and 746 new cases, respectively according to the union health ministry. Around 198 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours wherein six States/UTs account for 75.76% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 26 and 18 daily deaths, respectively, the government said.

Bracing up for the vaccination drive, Mumbai is creating a vaccine storage capacity of over 10 million, for vaccination in phases. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed 500 teams, each with two vaccinators, two support staff and one security guard. They will run the vaccination program at eight centers, where 12,000 people can be injected in a day, said an official from BMC. In a week's time the capacity is expected to rise to 50,000 people daily, subject to availability of vaccines and how the recipient's response to their first doses. The BMC has registered 130,000 health workers and around 200,000 frontline workers through the CoWin app (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work). Mumbai alone has received 139,500 vaccine doses compared with the 130,000 requested for the first phase.

In Karnataka, 54 boxes of the vaccines, consisting of approximately 650,000 doses have arrived. There will be 235 centers across Karnataka to administer the vaccine, the government officials said. Similarly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the national capital has received 2,74,000 vaccine doses from the Central government, which will cater to around 1.2 lakh healthcare workers in the first phase. A total of 81 sites have been finalized across Delhi, and around 100 people will be vaccinated in a single day at every site. Around 8000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated across Delhi on a single day initially, he added. The vaccine will be administered four days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, the rest of the days have been spared for the routine vaccination process. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal took a review meeting of the COVID vaccination rollout plan of the Delhi government.

“We are starting with the vaccination process at 81 centres, which will be increased to 175 centres in the coming days. Around 1000 centres are being prepared across Delhi for the vaccination process. As you know, every person will receive two doses, and the govt gives 10% extra in case of any mishappening. Around 2,40,000 healthcare workers have registered across Delhi. We hope that we will receive the vaccine required for the remaining healthcare workers in the coming days," said Kejriwal.

As the country gears up for the massive covid-19 vaccination drive beginning from 16th January, the government on Thursday also announced to reschedule the Polio vaccination day, also known as the National Immunisation Day (NID) or “Polio Ravivar" to 31th January 2021 (Sunday). The government said that the decision was taken by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in consultation with the office of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on 30th January 2021 (Saturday) by administering Polio drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45 am.

“The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services as well as non-COVID essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other," the union health ministry said. The total tally of covid-19 cases has risen to 1,05,13, 014 and the toll mounted to 1,52,959.

Kalpana Pathak and Sharan Poovanna contributed to this story

