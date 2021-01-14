PM Modi to launch pan-India rollout of Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 Jan

The vaccination drive will hold special significance for states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi grappling with the pandemic since the inception of the global public health crisis. In the last 24 hours, 16,946 persons were found to be infected with covid-19 in India and at least 76.45% of the new cases are from Seven States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,004. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,556 and 746 new cases, respectively according to the union health ministry. Around 198 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours wherein six States/UTs account for 75.76% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 26 and 18 daily deaths, respectively, the government said.