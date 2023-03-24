A number of projects related to sports, farmer welfare, healthcare, drinking water availability, and infrastructure projects worth ₹1780 crore will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Varanasi on Friday.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will first address One World TB Summit at Rudrakash Convention Centre. At around 12 noon, he will lay fouundation of several projects at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

World Tuberculosis Day

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, the Prime Minister will attend the ‘One World TB Summit’ an launch a number of initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative, official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and family-centric care model for TB. States and UT will also be awarded for their work in controlling TB in the program.

The One World TB Summit will be held on the occassion on World Tuberculosis Day and has been organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Stop TB Partnership. Backed by the United Nations organistion, Stop TB was founded in 2001 that works for the welfare of people affected with TB.

Other projects to be inaugurated by the PM in Varanasi

-PM will lay the foundation stone of the Passenger Ropeway from Varanasi Cant station to Godowlia. The cost of the project is estimated to be around ₹645 crore. The ropeway system wll be 3.75 km in length with five stations. The highway will facilitate ease of movement for the tourists, pilgrims and residents of Varanasi.

-Another project of 55 MLD sewage treatment plant at Bhagwanpur under Namami Ganga Scheme, to be built at cost of more than ₹300 crore, will also be inaugurated.

-He will also lay foundation of Phase 2 and 3 of redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium under the Khelo India Scheme.

-Foundation of LPG bottling plant at Isarwar village, Sewapuri, will also be inaugurated by the PM. It will be built by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

-Foundation laying ceremony of primary health centre in Bharthara village and floating jetty with changing rooms.

-19 drinking water schemes will be launched and 59 more will begin by the PM under the Jal Jeevan Mission. These schemes will benefit more than 3 lakh people of 63 gram panchayats.

- For farmers, exporters and traders in and around Varanasi, the grading, sorting, processing of fruits and vegetables will be possible at an integrated pack house which has been constructed at Karkhiyaon.

-Under Varanasi Smart City Mission, he will launch projects for the redevelopment of Rajghat and Mahmoorganj government schools, beautification of internal city roads and redevelopment of six parks and ponds of the city among others.

-In addition to this, solar projects, infrastructure projects and community health care centres, and rejuvenation of Kedareshwar, Vishweshwar and Omkareshwar Khand Parikrama temple will also inaugurated by the PM.

(With inputs from ANI)