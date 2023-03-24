PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹1780 cr during his visit to Varanasi today3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Friday to dedicate and lay foundation stone of various projects worth more than ₹1780 crores
A number of projects related to sports, farmer welfare, healthcare, drinking water availability, and infrastructure projects worth ₹1780 crore will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Varanasi on Friday.
