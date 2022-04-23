PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹20k cr in J&K tomorrow. Detail here2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2022, 12:50 PM IST
- Prime Minister will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel; lay foundation stones for several road projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around ₹20,000 crore. He will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative.
PM will also hand over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. He will also transfer award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National panchayati Raj Day for their achievements. Prime Minister will also visit the INTACH photo gallery which depicts the rural heritage of the region, and Nokia Smartpur, a rural entrepreneurship-based model designed to create ideal smart villages in India.
