PM Modi to launch Rozgar Mela on 22 Oct, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
Mega recruitment rally, Rozgar Mela, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday
In a bid to provide employment to skilled Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the mega recruitment drive, also known as Rozgar Mela, virtually on Saturday.
With this recruitment drive, the selection process for particular job posts will be simplified and tech enabled to expedite recruitment process, stated Prime Minister's Office.
Prime Minister will address the participants and the organisers via video conferencing on the day. The recruitment drive will provide job to around 10 lakh personnel. Along with the launch of the drive, 75,000 new appointees will receive their appointment letters on the day. Prime Minister will address these appointees on the ceremony to congratulate them and boost their morale for their job responsibilities in the coming time.
It is worth noting, that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating some other programs and ceremonies on the day on the occasion of Dhanteras.
The Prime Minister will virtually join the 'Griha Pravesham' of Pradhan Mantri awaas Yojana beneficiaries on Saturday evening. On the day around 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme will be provided with their new house in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister will visit Uttarakhand on 21 October. Prime Minister on Thursday, launched Mission LiFE and participated in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia. He will also lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives at Vyara.
