PM Modi to launch 'Sankalp Saptaah', a week-long program for aspirational blocks to improve governance and quality of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks in the country called 'Sankalp Saptaah' at the Bharat Mandapam at 10 am today i.e. on 30 September

'Sankalp Saptaah' is linked to the effective implementation of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), the nationwide programme which was launched by the Prime Minister on 7 January.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, It aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens. It is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country.

For implementing the aspirational blocks programme and to prepare an effective block development strategy, chintan shivirs were organised at village and block levels across the country, the statement said.

The 'Sankalp Saptaah' is a culmination of these chintan shivirs. 'Sankalp Saptaah' will be observed in all of the 500 aspirational blocks. Each day in 'Sankalp Saptaah', starting from October 3 till October 9, 2023, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all aspirational blocks will work.

The themes for the first six days include 'Sampoorna Swasthya', 'Suposhit Pariwaar', 'Swachhta', 'Krishi', 'Shiksha', and 'Samridhi Diwas' while the last day of the week which is on 9 October, will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as 'Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh'.

As per the statement, the inaugural programme is set to witness participation of about 3,000 panchayat and block-level people's representatives and functionaries from across the country in Bharat Mandapam. Moreover, about two lakh people including block and panchayat level functionaries, farmers, and persons from other walks of life, will also join the programme virtually, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

